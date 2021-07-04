Stover man dies in motorcycle accident

Lake Sun Leader

An accident in Morgan County turned deadly when a Stover man driving a motorcycle hit a car which had turned in front of him on MO 52.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred July 3 at 10:10 p.m. on MO 52, near Stevenson Lane. Jeffery Smith, 35, of Stover was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson FXDWG eastbound when a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by A S Wilson, 58, of Versailles was driving west when he turned left in front of Smith and was hit. Both vehicles were totalled. Wilson was listed as uninjured.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Scrivner Morrow Funeral Home.