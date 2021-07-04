Golf cart accident leads to serious injuries

Lake Sun Leader

A Ballwin woman was seriously injured while riding in a golf cart at a private residence when it overturned. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred July 3 at 5:30 p.m. at a home located on Yacht Club Drive in Camden County. Courtney Cooper, 30, of Ballwin was driving a 2018 Yamaha Golf Cart when she lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, ejecting all occupants. Maggie Schmitt, 29, of Ballwin was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance and flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.