Where to shoot off fireworks

Lake Sun Leader

Before you light the fuse to your favorite fountain or bottle rocket, make sure you know what is legal where you are and what is prohibited.

Most municipalities in the three counties surrounding the lake area do not allow the discharge of any type of firework. Violations can lead to a ticket and a fine for the more serious offenses.

There are a few exceptions. While Camdenton, Osage Beach and Lake Ozark specifically prohibit fireworks, Sunrise Beach allows them within reason but does require residents to stop by 11 p.m. In Eldon, residents are allowed to have smaller fireworks in town but only on July 3 and 4. Otherwise, it’s a violation of city ordinance.

Keep in mind that even in unincorporated areas of Miller, Morgan and Camden counties where rules are more lax, you could still find yourself in trouble for violating noise and nuisance ordinances even when fireworks are not specifically covered.

No matter where or how you decide to celebrate the holiday, keep these safety rules in mind:

• Always keep young children away from fireworks. If teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult.

• Always wear eye protection.

• Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

• Light fireworks one at a time. Never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

• Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

• Never store fireworks from season to season.