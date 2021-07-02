Accident leads to serious injuries for Rolla man

Lake Sun Leader

A Rolla man traveling in Miller County was seriously injured after the three wheeler he was driving went airborne, throwing him from the vehicle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:09 p.m. on July 1 on Boeckman Bridge Road, south of Cherry Blossom Road. Cody White, 30, was traveling southbound too fast for conditions, traveled off the left edge of the road, struck the ground with the front of the vehicle, went airborne, overturned and struck a barbed wire fence. White was ejected and transported to University Hospital by helicopter. He was listed in serious condition.