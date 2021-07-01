Swimming advisory issued for public beach

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a swimming advisory for the public beach in Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Kaiser. Weekly water testing indicated elevated levels e.coli that exceed the recommended levels for swimming.

The beach has a posted advisory and swimming is not recommended. This is the first closing of the season for the beach due to water quality. Run-off from heavy rain can be a contributing factor in raising levels of E. coli in water samples. The Grand Glaize Beach in Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Osage Beach is open.

DNR samples water quality at all designated swimming beaches in the state park system on a weekly basis during the recreational season. Water samples are analyzed for E. coli, a common indicator species for bacteria. It is normal for E. coli and other bacteria to be found at naturally-occurring levels in ponds, streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Elevated bacteria levels are frequently associated with heavy rains; however, there are a number of other sources that may contribute to elevated bacteria levels, which may pose a health risk.

DNR issues a swimming advisory if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E.coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190mpm/100ml.)

The beach was one of three closed across the state.