Summer issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine on newsstands

The summer issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is on newsstands and we are celebrating the 90th anniversary of Bagnell Dam.

The iconic Bagnell Dam Strip has changed over the years with many new restaurants and businesses opening up this season. Anyone who visits the area probably has memories of the historic Strip. The cover story features all it has to offer, takes a walk down memory lane, and highlights special events taking place this summer as part of the Best Dam Birthday Bash.

Creating an outdoor living space where homeowners can relax and enjoy the Lake with family and friends has been on everyone’s wish list this year. See some great examples of what local businesses and homeowners have been building to create the perfect outdoor oasis.

One summer hotspot offers the best brunch buffet on the water and a cruise onboard a pirate ship, all in one location. Jolly Rogers is a must-stop by boat or car this season.

Also Inside

A look back at area golf courses

Golf Q&A with the expert

Health tips

Live music

Artist profiles

Craft beer at the Lake

Local events

People in Places