Fitzpatrick named executive director of TCLA

During it's June meeting, the Tri-County Lodging Association Board of Directors, representing and acting on behalf of the Lake of the Ozarks Area Business Districts of Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties, named Lagina Fitzpatrick Executive Director of Lake of the Ozarks Tri-County Lodging Association (TCLA).

Prior to being named Executive Director of TCLA, Fitzpatrick served as the Director of Sales for Tri-County Lodging Association from 2010 to 2020 and most recently as TCLA's Interim Director since December 2020.

“I am honored that the TCLA Board of Directors has entrusted me with this role and I am excited to keep the Lake of the Ozarks' tourism and marketing efforts moving forward during these ever-changing and challenging times,” says Fitzpatrick.

"I came to the Lake 34 years ago for a 12-week internship and never thought a '12-week stint' would turn into a 34-year passion," Fitzpatrick concludes.

The Tri-County Lodging Association, whose mission is to promote Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks as Mid-America's premier vacation destination, group, golf and outdoors destination was formed in 1993 to fulfill the marketing and operational duties of the Lake of the Ozarks Area Business Districts of Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties. The business districts are funded through a lodging tax placed on overnight visitors staying in lodging facilities throughout the three-county area surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks. These funds are used to market the entire Lake area. As a result of these promotional efforts, Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks typically hosts approximately 5 million visitors annually, though in 2020 the number of Lake-area vacationers increased significantly.

“We are extremely fortunate and proud to have Lagina as our Executive Director," says Sue Pierce, chairman of the Tri-County Lodging Association. "Throughout Lagina's impressive career, she has always been an effective leader, demonstrating enthusiasm and passion for the Lake of the Ozarks."

"During Lagina's 34-plus years of tourism marketing experience at the Lake, she has routinely been recognized by her peers for her dedication and accomplishments," says Pierce. "She is a respected ambassador for the Lake of the Ozarks, working tirelessly to promote our destination to our many visitors."

Fitzpatrick has received multiple honors throughout her career, including the prestigious Missouri Division of Tourism Ambassador Award, the Missouri Travel Alliance Service Award, the Sam Gilmer Supplier Award from the Society of Government Meeting Professionals (SGMP), has twice received the SGMP Chapter Supplier of the Year Award and also received the SGMP President’s Award.

Tri-County Lodging Association represents all overnight lodging properties located throughout the Lake area, including full-service resorts, family-owned resorts, vacation rental homes and condominiums, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels and campgrounds and RV parks. For more information about the Tri-County Lodging Association's operations and meeting schedule, please visit www.Tri-CountyLodging.com.