Elks presents check to senior center

Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge No. 2517 in Osage Beach, presented a check for $2,000 to the Osage Beach Senior Center. Fred Catcott, presented the check to Theresa Fuentes, Administrator of the Center. The donation was made possible by the Elks receiving the Gratitude Grant and will be used to purchase food for meals that are served at the center and homebound deliveries.

Pictured are (in front) Delores Bradford, Elk member and Senior Center Board member; Theresa Fuentes; ER Fred Catcott and John Calvert (in back) Bill Schaefer; Alan Wiese, Secretary of Senior Center Board; Dan Skouby, Grant Chairman; and Jerry Spurgeon.