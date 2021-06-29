Vaccination eases business owner’s mind

Submitted by Lake Regional Health System

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound financial impact on most organizations. For Cole Bradbury, who owns three gyms in mid-Missouri, that meant his gyms were closed for seven weeks.

“When we opened back up, our foot traffic was still down overall, and we weren’t able to offer day passes,” Bradbury said. “But we were lucky that we never had to temporarily close any of our locations again due to quarantine.”

Questions Answered

Bradbury, 35, wanted more than luck on his side, so when COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, he made sure to request an appointment.

“My wife and I work with the public every day, and we are unable to work from home,” Bradbury said. “The threat of possible quarantine because of a close contact has always been a worry for us, but getting vaccinated eliminated that concern. The vaccines have also eased our members’ minds as more have returned since vaccination became available.”

Before deciding to get vaccinated, Bradbury went to his Lake Regional primary care provider, Mark Shen D.O., for his recommendation.

“I did a lot of research beforehand, and I wanted to make sure I listened to what medical experts had to say,” Bradbury said. “When making health decisions, I think it is important to have a conversation with your provider and trust their expertise. I asked Dr. Shen for advice, and he told me he was confident in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines and that I should take it.”

Less Than 30 Minutes

Bradbury found the vaccination process to be fast and easy. He arranged it so that he could get his shots while on a short break from work.

“Luckily, I was able to get a vaccine appointment with Lake Regional less than five minutes from where I work,” Bradbury said. “Including scheduling, the whole process was very efficient. I think it took less than 30 minutes, and I was able to quickly go back to work.

“For my first shot, I only experienced minor site injection pain,” Bradbury continued. “With the second dose, I planned ahead and kept my schedule to a minimum for the following day. I had a slight fever, but it wasn’t anything that impacted my daily activities. When my wife got her shots, her only side effect was a sore arm.”

Back to Life

Bradbury enjoys spending his free time being active with his wife and two young sons. Now that he and his wife are vaccinated, they also feel more confident participating in public activities.

“Before getting vaccinated, we were cautiously participating in limited activities,” Bradbury said. “But now we are more comfortable going out in the public. Getting vaccinated brought us both relief, and now we don’t have to worry about quarantining or getting sick and how that would impact our livelihood.”

Anyone age 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine through a Lake Regional primary care clinic.