Springfield airport adds service

Lake Sun Leader

The Springfield airport will soon have non-stop service to Austin, Texas, and Punta Gorda, Florida. Allegiant will fly to both cities, from Springfield, beginning November 19, 2021.

The addition of Austin and Punta Gorda will give the airport a total of 14 non- stop destinations.

“14 non-stop destinations is the most we’ve ever had,” says Brian Weiler, director of the Springfield airport. “I want to thank Allegiant for helping us reach this milestone.”

Allegiant also offers Springfield service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, Houston Hobby, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Orlando/Sanford, and Tampa/St. Pete.

The new service to Austin and Punta Gorda will be year-round, flying twice a week. Flight days, times and fares are available at www.allegiant.com.