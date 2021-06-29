National medical billing services is expanding with a new location in Osage Beach

Submitted by the City of Osage Beach

Chesterfield, Missouri-based National Medical Billing Services is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new facility in the Lake of the Ozarks region, in Osage Beach. The fast-growing company has been named Top Workplace for the 7th year in a row by St. Louis Post Dispatch and the 5th year by the St. Louis Business Journal. The new project promises to inject a considerable amount of money and new jobs into the area’s local economy. A note of anticipation hangs in Lake of the Ozarks as residents voice excitement at the prospect of the new addition to the city’s growing healthcare business sector.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lake of the Ozarks community to expand our rapidly growing operations,” said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical Billing Services.

The City of Osage Beach has a population of over 4,600 residents, and many local experts see the promise for a growing economy, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highly regarded for its well-educated workforce and social mobility, Osage Beach hopes to forge a long- term relationship with National Medical Billing Services and other healthcare businesses in the area.

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company. They specialize in servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, National Medical Billing Services has grown significantly over the past 17 years and is now responsible for employing over 500 individuals. This growth has necessitated the establishment of new locations throughout the Midwest and across the country. The new location in Osage Beach, Missouri represents the company’s newest expansion.

Drawing from a large pool of talented, well-educated, and committed workers throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area, National Medical Billing Services’ strategy is to invest in employees who can build a long-term career with the company. Nurturing the kind of expertise and knowledge that develops throughout a career is essential to the company’s success in the national healthcare revenue cycle ecosystem.

Lisa Rock, President of National Medical Billing Services, said “We were looking for an area that had a large pool of talented, hardworking people interested in building a long term career with our company, and all of our research kept pointing to Lake of the Ozarks as our perfect destination.”

The Lake of the Ozarks region has long been working to attract larger companies and grow its healthcare business sector. City leaders have been especially interested in selecting companies that invest heavily in healthcare technology and human services, and that’s one of the reasons why a partnership with National Medical Billing Services is exciting for everyone involved. Together, the city of Osage Beach and National Medical Billing Services will help usher this area of Missouri into a more prosperous future.

To fill the necessary jobs, National Medical Billing Services will be holding a recruitment drive on July 8 from 3-6 p.m. at 5780 Osage Beach Parkway, Suite 225, Osage Beach, MO 65065. Interested individuals can show up on-site or sign up for a time slot to meet with the National Medical team by emailing hr@NationalASCBilling.com or call 636.273.6711 Ext. 289. For both the company, and the city, this partnership is about turning potential into reality--and working to make sure that reality turns to prosperity.

To find out more about National Medical Billing Services, visit www.nationalascbilling.com.