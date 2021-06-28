House destroyed by fire, under investigation

Osage Beach Fire Protection District

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD), along with Lake Ozark and Mid- County Fire Protection Districts responded to a fire in a single family dwelling on Cove Road in Osage Beach at 1:38 p.m. Sunday. First due crews responded from less than two miles and on arrival, reported smoke and fire showing with 50 percent involvement of the residence. Crews immediately deployed a handline to the main body of the fire and a second handline to protect from the fire extending to a neighboring house. Simultaneously with initial fire knockdown, crews conducted a primary search with negative results and were informed the occupants left about an hour earlier. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, but neighbors reported the first flames they saw were on the upper level deck and spread extremely quickly, engulfing the entire lake-side of structure.

While the exertion of fighting fire in these high-temperature conditions creates challenges of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for firefighters, there were no reported injuries.