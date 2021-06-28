Gravois Mills man seriously injured in accident

Lake Sun staff report

USA TODAY NETWORK

A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured when the car he was driving ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, the incident occurred Sunday, June 27 at 3:20 p.m. on Camp Hahn Drive, north of Rt. AA in Camden County. Jeremy Callen, 36, of Gravois Mills was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. The 2014 Ford Escape he was driving was towed from the scene. According to the report, he was not wearing a safety device.