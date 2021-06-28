Camdenton man arrested for sexual assault

Submitted content

The Camdenton Police Department is investigating a report of a Camdenton man allegedly having inappropriate contact with a female less than 14 years old. According to a press release sent out by the Camdenton Police Department, Thomas Carnahan, 35, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges filed on June 24. The charges were filed in Camden County court. Carnahan was incarcerated in the Camden County Jail without bond on the following charges:

- Two counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy - Deviate Sexual Intercourse - person less than 14 years of age.

- Two counts of Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape - 1st degree - person less than 14 years of age.

- One count of Statutory Rape or Attempted Rape - 1st degree - person less than 14 years of age.