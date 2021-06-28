Boating accidents result in injuries

Lake Sun staff reports

A 16-year-old St. Louis resident was taken to the hospital on Saturday after falling off a PWC he was driving and struck by a passing boat.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, the juvenile was driving a 2020 Yamaha PWC at the 18-mile marker of the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks when he crossed the path of a 2015 Sylvan Pontoon driven by Otis Benny, 50, of St. Louis, hit a wake, was thrown from the PWC and struck by the pontoon. He received moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The report states the PWC driver was wearing a safety device. The accident was reported June 26 at 1:30 p.m.

In a separate accident June 25, the occupants of a boat were thrown from the vessel after hitting a pillar at the Big Niangua Bridge around 5:35 p.m. According to the highway patrol, the accident occurred at the 21-mile marker of the Main Channel when the driver of a 2018 Chaparrel 2970, Gregory Lajuene, 55, of Corinth, Texas, hit the pillar, ejecting all of the occupants. Danielle Foscato, 36, and Vincent Foscato, 43 received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. A male juvenile was listed in serious condition and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The report states no one was wearing a safety device. The boat received extensive damage and was towed from the scene.