Bass tournament benefits children's charity

Lake Sun Leader

The International Union of Operating Engineers 148 is hosting its 34th annual Bass Tournament to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis.

The tournament will be held September 11 on Lake of the Ozarks.

A group of dedicated and energized Local 148 volunteers, both active and retired members, have donated a weekend of their time to raise money for charities dedicated to battling childhood diseases. Since its inception at Sterett Creek on Truman Lake in 1988, this one-of-a-kind tournament has raised over $1.7 million for Cystic Fibrosis research, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and now the Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis.

The Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis provides a home away from home for families of seriously-ill children, and support to organizations that serve the needs of children. St. Louis’ three Ronald McDonald Houses offer parents and family members a respite from hospital waiting rooms 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Their houses provide the essential comforts of home.

The tournament is designed to allow your everyday fisherman the opportunity to have a fun day of fishing along with helping a great cause. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 with cash prize going to other winners. The $150 entry fee includes a variety of attendance prizes, brats and complimentary beverages Friday evening, a pork dinner and complimentary beverages Saturday afternoon.

Sign up at www.local148.com.