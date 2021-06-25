New board members for Lake Ozark

Submitted Content

The City of Lake Ozark now has a full board of aldermen.

The city lost two aldermen after they relocated out of the community in the last two months, so their positions had to be filled by appointment until the end of their terms. Those resignations left the board with only four aldermen.

Bert Westbrook was sworn into office at the June 8 regular meeting to fill the Ward 2 vacancy created when Dale Hicks resigned. Hicks defeated incumbent Larry Giampa April 6. This term expires April 2023.

Vernon Jaycox was sworn into office at the June 22 meeting to fill the Ward 3 vacancy left after Mark Maples resigned recently. Jaycox was the incumbent Ward 3 alderman until losing to Matt Wright April 6. This term expires April 2022.