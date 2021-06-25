Macadoodles to serve as anchor for future retail development

Joyce L. Miller

Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

A developer is looking to increase the traffic flow on the west end of the Osage Beach Parkway with a retail development that will be anchored by Macadoodles at the junction of the Osage Beach Expressway and Highway KK at Crossing Drive.

The development is by the McDonald’s on Route KK that opened in the fall of 2020.

Macadoodles specializes in wine, beer and spirits, offering a unique shopping experience with specialized in-store staff to assist customers. Macadoodles also carries a selection of cheese and meats to go with liquor selection and supplies. Macadoodles will also have fueling stations.

Developer Rex Schaefer said the Macadoodles location on the west end of the parkway will serve as the anchor for additional retail development. Based out of Lebanon, Schaefer said he has been interested in Lake of the Ozarks for quite some time. He owns property in the area and believes the choice on the west end will be a good location to bring people off the highway.

“We had a list of potential sites and saw an opportunity for growth here at the lake,” he said. Schaefer said he is excited to bring Macadoodles to Lake of the Ozarks. He believes the market will enjoy the experience, selection and competitive prices the store offers.

If all goes as planned, Schaefer is hoping to have construction done and open the doors in the fall of this year. An off-season opening will ensure the store is ready for the 2022 season, he said.

In April, Roger Gildehaus, president and CEO of Gild Holdings and a co-founder of Macadoodles announced the company had reached an agreement for a 13,000 square foot franchise for the Osage Beach location.

Macadoodles is based in Pineville, Mo. with locations in Pineville, Springfield, Columbia, Branson, Joplin, Republic and Springdale, Ark.

Macadoodles is known for offering wine and beer tastings and providing one-on-one customer service in their stores. The design of the stores is a rustic look with a fun and relaxed setting for customers to take their time and make their selections.

The Macdoodles announcement is good news for the west end of the parkway that has undergone major changes since the Osage Beach Expressway opened diverting the traffic flow.