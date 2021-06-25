Boots and Badges Blood Drive held in Osage Beach

Provided content

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is proud to be partnering with Osage Beach area first responders in hosting the Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The drive in Osage Beach takes place on Monday, June 28 at Osage Beach City Hall, 1000 City Parkway. Drive hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a community initiative designed to help alleviate a critical blood shortage, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the great work they do every day. It also is a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing. Area leaders are in strong support of this event and have joined with CBCO to voice a unified message intended to save lives.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give but walk-ins are welcome. Masks are required at this drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.