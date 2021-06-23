Nancy Masterson takes over as president of Missouri School Board Association

Joyce L. Miller

Lake Sun, USA TODAY

A Camdenton School Board member has been appointed to the top seat of the Missouri School Board Association.

Nancy Masterson, of Camdenton, will take over as president of the association. The MSBA position is in addition to her continued service on the Camdenon School Board.

Masterson became MSBA president at the 2021 MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit held in Springfield June 18-19. She has served as president-elect of MSBA for the past year.

In remarks at the Igniting Great Ideas Summit, Masterson told school board members, “The year ahead looks challenging. We must be persistent, well-informed, yet professional, kind and unshakable when addressing the needs of our students.”

The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards ensure all students succeed.

Masterson has served on the local school board for 22 years. She is a former president of the board. Masterson has been on the school board during a period of change and growth, including passage of the tax issue for the high school.

Masterson has become well-known among other school districts as an advocate for children and education.

In a previous interview, Masterson said, "the task ahead for all school board members is to provide an inspired and quality education for all of our students."

During her two decades of service, Masterson said she had gained a very good understanding of the issues facing school board members who are elected to govern a school district. The knowledge of issues and experience she has gained helping the Camdenton School District stay the course, can be utilized to continue the great work accomplished everyday by the Missouri School Board Association.