LOCLG hires new executive director

Provided content

Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments has hired Brian Yansen as executive director.

Yansen was selected after an extensive search and selection process in which the board of directors unanimously decided to hire him based on his extensive planning and management experience. Yansen has over 25 years of experience in real estate development, project management, construction management, site planning, master planning and landscape architecture.

Yansen has a Master of Business Administration Degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. He is a Missouri native who recently moved to the lake area in October 2020.

The LOCLG board and members welcome Yansen to his new position and offered support during the transition as Linda Conner retires after 10 years of service to the council.

At the council’s annual meeting in June, additional transitions in leadership were made. Elected offers to the LOCLG Board of Directors are: Tom Wright, chairman; John Olivarri, vice-chairman; Joyce Chorpening, secretary/treasurer. Elected board members for 2021-2022 are Jeff Davis, mayor for the city of Lake Ozark; Holley Dake, mayor for the city of Iberia; Roger Corbin, city planner for the city of Sunrise Beach.