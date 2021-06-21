Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in the Lake of the Ozarks area

Compiled by Charis Patires

Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our Independence and what better way than to watch a fireworks display. The Lake area traditionally hosts a number of large-scale productions. Here's your guide of where to go this holiday weekend.

Captain Ron’s

34.5-mile marker or Lake Road 5-39, Sunrise Beach

July 2 at dusk. Shane The Magic Guy performs from 4-7 p.m.

Linn Creek Celebration

Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association fields, Linn Creek

July 2, after dusk. Bring a blanket, chairs or drop the tailgate.

Regalia Hotel & Conference Center

250 Raquet Club Drive, Lake Ozark

Fireworks display July 2 at dusk. Free concerts July 2, 3 & 4 featuring the Grateful Dead

Tribute Band: The Schwag, Led Zeppelin Tribute Band: The Zeppelin Project.

Bear Bottom Resort

38-mile marker or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach

July 3 & 4 at dusk. Music by the Nashville Fiddle Dickers from 7-11 p.m.

Point Randall Resort

2-mile marker by water or 1584 Susan Road, Lake Ozark

July 4 at dusk.

Lodge of Four Seasons

12-mile marker by water

July 4 at dusk.

Margaritaville Lake Resort

26-mile marker by water

July 4 at dusk.