Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in the Lake of the Ozarks area
Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our Independence and what better way than to watch a fireworks display. The Lake area traditionally hosts a number of large-scale productions. Here's your guide of where to go this holiday weekend.
Captain Ron’s
34.5-mile marker or Lake Road 5-39, Sunrise Beach
July 2 at dusk. Shane The Magic Guy performs from 4-7 p.m.
Linn Creek Celebration
Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association fields, Linn Creek
July 2, after dusk. Bring a blanket, chairs or drop the tailgate.
More:Could a fireworks shortage affect July 4th celebrations? Phantom Fireworks urges customers to shop early
Regalia Hotel & Conference Center
250 Raquet Club Drive, Lake Ozark
Fireworks display July 2 at dusk. Free concerts July 2, 3 & 4 featuring the Grateful Dead
Tribute Band: The Schwag, Led Zeppelin Tribute Band: The Zeppelin Project.
Bear Bottom Resort
38-mile marker or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach
July 3 & 4 at dusk. Music by the Nashville Fiddle Dickers from 7-11 p.m.
Point Randall Resort
2-mile marker by water or 1584 Susan Road, Lake Ozark
July 4 at dusk.
More:Dogs 'think they're going to die' on the Fourth of July. We can help them, and here's how
Lodge of Four Seasons
12-mile marker by water
July 4 at dusk.
Margaritaville Lake Resort
26-mile marker by water
July 4 at dusk.