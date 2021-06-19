Iberia man drowns on the Osage River

Lake Sun

The body of an Iberia man who was missing for several days after going fishing on the Osage River has been found. According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randall C Voss, 54, was fishing at the Osage Tavern Wildlife Conservation access near St. Elizabeth on June 15 when he fell into the water unwitnessed. Family reported him missing to the Miller County Sheriff’’s Department on June 16. Missouri State Highway Patrol units assisted in searching the water and on the third day of the search, Randall was found floating face down about 6 miles downstream and 20’ from the shoreline from where he entered the water.

No foul play is suspected.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team and the Osage Protection Fire District assisted in the search.