Lake area students receive academic honors

Lake Sun Leader

Several students from the lake area have received academic honors

State Fair Community College

State Fair Community College has named the following students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

The Trustees’ list is a new academic achievement level that was added in fall 2020. To qualify for the Trustees’ list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

Named to the President’s List are: Preston Kelling, Justin P. Kenniston, Erika R. Nevins, of Camdenton; Kassidy T. Hull, Stephanie L. Jenkins, Christney-Taylor M. Renick, Benjamin W. Schwaller, of Eldon; Yonah K. Bennett, Nicole M. Pagano, Emilee F. Wittels, of Lake Ozark; Morgan M. Carter, Skyler M. Sweezor, Kelton B. Virtue, of Linn Creek; Alicia K. Tindall, of Macks Creek; Gianna Vittori, of Osage Beach; Moriah R. Schutte, of Rocky Mount; Amber L. Danner, of Versailles.

Named to the Dean’s List are: Hellen A. Armstrong, Hannah M. Basile, Victoria Burmeister, Jory Cox, Shelbie Cox, Baile D. Lillard, Ethan R. McDaniel, Taylor D. McGowan, Ashleigh D. Roque, Chantz W. Troxel, of Camdenton; Bradly A. Farrow, of Brumley; Abbey R. Bartlett, Calli L. Chambers, Austin W. Duncan, Anthony T. Floyd II, Connor W. Lee, Conner L. Morgan, Michaela S. Procter, Emilie F. Reynolds, Madalyn R. Robison, Payge D. Sergent, Camryn R. Vanhooser, Stephanie L. Wallace, Mariah N. Wardenburg, of Eldon; Adava L. Faber, David G. Lee, Melanie M. Mullins, Alyssa M. Parrish, of Gravois Mills; Grant T. Jenkins, of Kaiser; Christine M. Distler, of Lake Ozark; Austin J. Campbell, Macey J. Helms, Sarah C. Ketchum, of Linn Creek; Kirsten N. Duncan, Connor M. Hughes, Sierra A. Smith, of Osage Beach; Zae L. Zimmerman, of Sunrise Beach; Darina R. Allen, Laura Biggs, Bailey B. Croy, Allison R. Foley, Elijah Mallonee, Victoria A. Marohl, Gabriel O. Petree, of Versailles.

Named to the Trustee’s List are: Olivia T. Cochran, of Brumley; Nicholas K. Bacon, Sydney D. Brell, Grant A. Combs, Clint A. Dibben, Safina L. Ernst, Cameron L. Graves, Molly K. Phillips, Tayler E. Pitts, of Camdenton; Maranda R. Burke, Brett M. Miller, of Climax Springs; Alivia L. Beanland, Cruz T. Bustamante, Lindsey I. Byrd, Trey M. Fischer, Destiny Gladback, Jade A. Hall, Shelby E. Ketner, Nicholas T. Martonfi, Jordan E. Moore, Cassidy J. Prater, Elizabeth B. Rush, Kortnee R. Whitman, of Eldon; Juliana J. Shields, of Four Seasons; Brenna S. McGill Hertig, of Gravois Mills; Rachel J. Helton, Wren L. Luttrell, Kale J. Onstott, Emma D. Ray, Allison Wade, of Iberia; Rachel A. Cicerelli, of Kaiser; Taylor A. Altergott, Hayley H. Denny, Makayla J. Friend, Alyssa M. Pittenger, Emma N. Taylor, Jacquelyne N. Wright, of Lake Ozark; Tyler J. Neftzger, Joshua J. Oliver, Mason R. Petska, Blake H. Roettgen, Stormy L. Sweezor, of Linn Creek; Chelsea M. Hayes, Philip Kurle, Ryan S. Medlock, of Osage Beach; Reis O. Bruns, of Sunrise Beach; Keiley J. Clark, Lauren R. Garrison, Alivia J. Hoover, Eva M. Manuel, Joscelynn L. Marriott, Maris R. Ollison, Nellie Sheremeta, Tabitha L. Ypya, of Versailles.

Avila University

Avila University recently announced its spring 2021 Dean's List recipients, recognizing the academic excellence of more than 300 undergraduate students who earned the distinction. The following students from your area were recognized: Kelsei Davis, of Camdenton; and Gage Smith, of Laurie.

The dean's list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the Colleges of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Professional Schools and Science and Health. All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester. The spring list includes students from 21 states and U.S. territories and six countries.

University of Alabama

Elise Davis, of Lake Ozark was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2021.

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.