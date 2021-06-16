SFCC to offer online school bus driver recertification training in July

Lake Sun Leader

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer an online School Bus Driver Recertification Training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 or July 21 in classrooms provided by the drivers’ schools that include computers with internet access and on-site administrators. Drivers may choose which day they want to participate when registering.

The training session is for licensed school bus drivers who need to obtain the yearly state mandated recertification required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The cost is $25 per person.

To register for the July 20 or the July 21 training, go to www.sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force; click Schedule of Courses and click the registration link on the Community Education Schedule. Call (660) 530-5822, or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu for assistance. Early enrollment is recommended because class size is limited.

The LearningForce serves State Fair Community College’s 14-county region to provide non-credit customized training and professional development opportunities for industry workforce development, economic development and individual skills enhancement.