Missouri Symphony returns to Ozark Amphitheater

Celebrating its 15th year, the Missouri Symphony Orchestra will bring its Strike Up the Band concert to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of its Hot Summer Nights season. Providing a full range of performances, the symphony, in cooperation with the Lake Arts Council, will offer Lake residents and visitors their only professional orchestra experience of the year. The concert will be held June 27 at 7 p.m. at Ozarks Amphitheater.

Highlighting the concert will be the opportunity to be entertained for the final season of Maestro Kirk Trevor, who earlier this spring announced that he’ll step down as conductor of the symphony at the conclusion of Hot Summer Nights after 20 years of remarkable leadership. Maestro Trevor will focus on instruction at the Missouri Symphony Conservatory and on his recording interests. A successor has not been announced.

This year’s program will include a variety of pops, show tunes, and classical works. An international collection of world-class musicians will again fill the orchestra this year, offering a high level of artistry for a truly memorable and fulfilling concert experience.

Support from the Missouri Arts Council, Farmers Insurance Group, Community Foundation of the Lake, the Ozarks Amphitheater, and private donations have made it possible to bring the Symphony to the Ozarks. School age children can attend for free when accompanied by parents who purchase tickets ($25).

Visit the websites of the Arts Council (artsatthelake.com), the Symphony (themosy.org), or the Amphitheater (ozarksamphitheater.com), or call the Lake Arts Council office at 573-964-6366 for tickets or information.