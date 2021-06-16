Linn Creek Farmers Market benefits Camden County Historical Society Museum

Vicki Wood

Speical to the Lake Sun

While the lake area offers several outdoor venues for farmers markets, the weekly market in Linn Creek is a bit different than the rest. Held every Wednesday until fall, the market is a fundraiser for the the Camden County Historical Society.

The Camden County Museum in Linn Creek is a historical landmark building that was a once a school house and now houses the society’s extensive collection of Camden County history. The museum depends on donations and fundraisers to preserve the history of the county.

The building houses the weekly Wednesday Museum Farm Market & Bazaar with wares not only from Camdenton and Linn Creek vendors, but sellers showcasing handmade merchandise and homegrown produce from other nearby communities. The market began in 2019 by area vendors and farmers wishing for something a little more exciting that the typical farmers market. Vendor space fees at the market become proceeds that fund the museum and it’s events.

Market tents are set up in the parking lot as weather permits. On rainy days the market moves inside.

At a recent market, several vendors brought fresh produce, mostly greens this time of year. Sugar snap peas, fresh from the oven bread, and non-GMO pasture raised beef were available. Webster Farms from Camdenton and Gabrielle’s Garden of Barnett had turnips, lettuce, and herbs and flowers to sell. Another vendor, Robin’s She Shed sold out of sugar-free candies early on, so make sure to be in line for it when the Museum Farm Market & Bazaar opens on Wednesday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There’s usually a large selection of handmade items and farm fresh eggs available, along with a selection of natural remedies and CBD products. The Museum volunteers also take part in the market, selling apple butter made by the kitchen staff, and cookbooks compiled by historical society members.

The most unique feature of the mid-week market may be the dinner served by the museum volunteers. It’s hard to beat a homestyle dinner for $6 while checking out the vendors or selecting a homemade dessert to take home from a table full of cakes, cookies pastries and pies baked and sold by the museum volunteers.

Several direct market sellers were present at Wednesday’s market, something that the majority of farm markets don’t allow.

Museum admission is always free. The dinner theater presentations charge a fee, but many other events are free to the public such as the craft shows, indoor garage sales, Children’s History Camp, ice cream socials, and swap meets. Proceeds are collected from vendors or from the meal served at the market or other events.

Camden County Museum Farm Market & Bazaar

Every Wednesday from 3pm to 7 pm. April through October.

206 S. Locust, Linn Creek

Online at: wwwmuseummarket.wixsite.com/camdencounty