Sunrise Beach Police respond to stolen vehicle

Provided content

The Sunrise Beach Police responded to an address in response to a call of a stolen vehicle. The incident was reported June 9 at 6:48 p.m. Upon arrival the owner of the vehicle said that her white 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac had been stolen. We are asking that anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen the vehicle contact the Sunrise Beach Police at 573-374-7757.

The vehicle may have a license plate of 6HBZ72 the vehicle also has rust on the rear passenger door.