CHS Speech and Debate qualifies for tournament

The Camdenton High School Speech and Debate team qualified eight students for the NSDA National Tournament. Students have been prepping for the past several weeks and will be competing next week (June 14-19) in World Schools Debate, Lincoln Douglas Debate, Student Congress Debate, and International Extemporaneous Speaking. There are over 140,000 students who compete at the District level in the spring and only 4000 who compete at the National level, so it is a huge honor to qualify for this competition.