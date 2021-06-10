Town Hall being held to discuss redevelopment plan

Lake Sun Staff

Eldon officials and residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting to discuss the city’s redevelopment plan and how to implement changes to enhance the community.

The city of Eldon has been making a push to find an identity with the installation of a new downtown mural highlighting the railroad roots of the city, and the ever-progressing Rock Island Trail project, as well as the rebuilding of the Rock Island Depot.

Eldon has seen a growth in small businesses in the last several years. Renewed interest in the Eldon has been spurred by Quaker Windows locating a manufacturing plant in Eldon and a recent announcement of a planned expansion. There has also been a movement to revitalize rundown areas, and the downtown neighborhood has seen some changes.

The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will be hosting a community engagement meeting to discuss the city’s redevelopment plan on June 15. The meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church.

The meeting is open to the public. Residents, business owners and property owners located within city limits are encouraged to attend to provide input and suggestions to finalize the plan. The redevelopment plan provides the city opportunities to apply for federal grants that can be used for projects identified in the plan.

Topics that will be discussed include infrastructure, housing, business development, marketing, and quality of life. Also on the agenda is a discussion about commercial development, affordable housing and new construction.

Matt Kostelnik, who is the heading up the redevelopment for the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, said community input is encouraged as the city moves forward with the plan. LOCOLG is the regional planning commission that serves Camden, Miller, Morgan and Laclede counties. Working with state and federal agencies, the council provides coordination and technical support to cities throughout the region, LOCOLG offers expertise in planning, grant writing for funding projects and technical assistance.

For more information on the redevelopment plan or the meeting, contact LOCOLG at 573-346-5692 or email matt.kostelnik@loclg.org.