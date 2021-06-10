OATS Transit receives grant from Laclede Electric Trust

Provided

OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced that it has received a grant from Laclede Electric Trust totaling $7,700.

These funds provide the local match needed for a new vehicle to serve Camden County residents. OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age at the Lake of the Ozarks area. We provide more than 600 trips each week in Camden County alone.

“Laclede Electric Trust’s Operation Round Up® program is generously funded by participating members of the Cooperative,” said Shellie Weaver, Operation Round Up® Coordinator for Laclede Electric. “The program is designed to directly address needs in the communities we serve. The trust board is confident that this award to OATS Transit will provide a tremendous benefit to many residents of Camden County by ensuring safe, reliable transportation to necessary resources,” added Weaver.

“We are grateful that organizations like the Laclede Electric Trust are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve,” said Dion Knipp, OATS Transit Mid-MO Regional Director. “Without the support from the Trust, these purchases would not be possible,” added Knipp.

For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and find them at facebook.com/oatstransit. Camden County residents wanting to schedule a ride, or receive more information, should call the OATS Transit Camdenton office at 573-346-9986. We also have several driver openings throughout Missouri so we can grow our business and serve more clients. See our website for a full list of job openings.