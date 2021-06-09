Church develops new program to serve community

Provided content

Lake Ozark Christian Church has initiated a new ministry, "Shelter in a Storm,” to serve the homeless and others with emergency needs.

Lake Ozark Christian Church Pantry of Blessings became active Sunday morning, June 6, with a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Pantry of Blessings will provide non-perishable food and hygiene items on an emergency basis, 24 hours a day. The pantry is located on the west side of the church at 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd. The Pantry of Blessings is part of a new ministry, Shelter in a Storm, created to help the homeless and individuals with emergency needs. In addition to church members, local businesses (Dierbergs, HyVee, Smart Postal Center, Target, UPS Store, Woods) and Hope House of Miller County are providing pantry items and printing services.