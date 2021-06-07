Residents asked for input in Community Health Needs Assessment

Submitted Content, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

What are the greatest health needs and issues of our community? You can share your thoughts by taking the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey being conducted by the Lake Area Community Health Partners committee. This group includes Lake Regional Health System, area health departments and others.

This survey is intended to determine the health needs of residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller and Morgan counties. Lake Regional will work with public health officials and community leaders to address the needs identified by the survey.

All residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller and Morgan counties are invited to take the survey, available electronically at lakeregional.com/survey. Paper surveys are available by calling 573-348-8222. To thank the public for participating, the group is offering $5 Amazon gift cards for completed surveys.

“As the last year has made clear, many people and organizations in our community support public health and provide services to underserved populations,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “We invite all interested individuals to participate in this survey to help us identify local health needs.”

Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, nonprofit hospitals nationwide must conduct a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment every three years. Past surveys conducted by Lake Regional Health System are available at lakeregional.com/reports.

