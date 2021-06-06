New program provides medical equipment

Provided content

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic is launching a new community resource program to provide medical equipment to those in need.

The Shepherd’s Keep, a central repository where donated medical supplies and equipment can be made available to people who need these items. The project is part of the clinic’s Shepherding Program that connects individuals in the community with health-related resources.

“The need for this has been huge,” said the clinic’s executive director, Carolyn Bowling. “For years people have had medical items to donate and later others would need those things, but there was no consistent way to store and share those items. Now we will be able to provide that service for our community.”

An inventory of available medical supplies and equipment can be found on the clinic’s webpage www.MM4C.org under The Shepherd’s Keep link. The page also has information on how to donate items and how to request an item.

The items will be available to anyone who needs them. There are no restrictions or income guidelines. Clinics, social workers, other charities as well as individuals can use the program as a resource.

Bowling said the program is not soliciting any particular items. The inventory will mostly be things that were used temporarily an are no longer needed.

“We get calls every week from people wanting to give away almost anything you imagine — wheelchairs, hospital beds, C-paps, you name it — but we had no room to share it. The other charities had the same issue. The grant allows us to rent a climate controlled storage space just for this purpose,” she said.

Major funding for The Shepherd’s Keep was provided by Community Foundation of the Lake. Additional funding was received from Kent Memorial Lutheran Church and Stacey O’Neal of Lakefront Living Realty.

The Shepherding Program, new to the clinic this year, is available to anyone who needs help obtaining information or finding resources for health-related issues. For more information on this or any other clinic service, call 573-346-7777.

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic is located at 1974 N. Business Route 5 in Camdenton and provides health services at no charge to low income residents who are uninsured or underinsured. The clinic depends on donations, grants, and fundraisers for support.