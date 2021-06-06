Lake Race results announced

George Denny

Lake Race offshore powerboat racing was held June 5 at Lake of the Ozarks.

Thousands of spectators lined up along the 0-4 mile marker by water to watch as some of the fastest boats in the world raced.

Several classes of boats raced. New this year was the NGK Spark Plugs Formula One Powerboat Championship Series which participated.

The results are:

CLASS 7

1st - 744 Jackhammer

2nd - 797 Ella’s Nightmare

3rd - 765 Goofin Around

4th - 700 The Punisher

CLASS 6

1st - 651 Team Deception

2nd - 602 Reindl Powerboats

3rd - 616 Punchin Hulls

4th - 621 Money Monster

5th - 626 ST Racing

6th - 605 Bad Company

7th - 601 Rum Runner

CLASS 5

1st - 527 Team Woody

2nd - 517 Bulletproof

3rd - 509 Shoreline Plumbing

4th - 502 Reindl Powerboats

CLASS 4

1st - 467 GNS Motorsports

2nd - 435 Throttle Therapy

3rd - 499 Burning Man

4th - 421 Old School

5th - 444 Predator

CLASS 3

1st - 327 Team Woody

CLASS 2

1st - 227 Team Woody

2nd - 209 We On Top

3rd - 211 Batman

STOCK VEE

1st - 47 Relentless

MODIFIED VEE

1st - 2 BoatFloater.com

VEE EXTREME

1st - 20 Knucklehead Racing

FACTORY STOCK

1st - 7 MTI

SUPER STOCK

1st - S-54 CMR

2nd - S-21 Performance Boat Center

3rd - S-8 CR Racing

4th - S-42 Jackhammer

5th - S-27 LPC

6th - S-17 Bill Allen Lawn Care

7th - S-19 FJ Propeller

8th - S-111 TnT Caddyshack