Lake Race results announced
Lake Race offshore powerboat racing was held June 5 at Lake of the Ozarks.
Thousands of spectators lined up along the 0-4 mile marker by water to watch as some of the fastest boats in the world raced.
Several classes of boats raced. New this year was the NGK Spark Plugs Formula One Powerboat Championship Series which participated.
The results are:
CLASS 7
1st - 744 Jackhammer
2nd - 797 Ella’s Nightmare
3rd - 765 Goofin Around
4th - 700 The Punisher
CLASS 6
1st - 651 Team Deception
2nd - 602 Reindl Powerboats
3rd - 616 Punchin Hulls
4th - 621 Money Monster
5th - 626 ST Racing
6th - 605 Bad Company
7th - 601 Rum Runner
CLASS 5
1st - 527 Team Woody
2nd - 517 Bulletproof
3rd - 509 Shoreline Plumbing
4th - 502 Reindl Powerboats
CLASS 4
1st - 467 GNS Motorsports
2nd - 435 Throttle Therapy
3rd - 499 Burning Man
4th - 421 Old School
5th - 444 Predator
CLASS 3
1st - 327 Team Woody
CLASS 2
1st - 227 Team Woody
2nd - 209 We On Top
3rd - 211 Batman
STOCK VEE
1st - 47 Relentless
MODIFIED VEE
1st - 2 BoatFloater.com
VEE EXTREME
1st - 20 Knucklehead Racing
FACTORY STOCK
1st - 7 MTI
SUPER STOCK
1st - S-54 CMR
2nd - S-21 Performance Boat Center
3rd - S-8 CR Racing
4th - S-42 Jackhammer
5th - S-27 LPC
6th - S-17 Bill Allen Lawn Care
7th - S-19 FJ Propeller
8th - S-111 TnT Caddyshack