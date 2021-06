Provided content

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year Waynesville boy died Saturday near the 6-mile mark of the Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks.

The child was boating with family around 3:40 p.m. when he exited the rear of the boat and was struck by the propeller. He was pronounced on scene.

No additional information is available at this time.