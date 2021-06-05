Shots fired at Lake Ozark gas station

Submitted content

An investigation continues into an incident involving the discharge of a weapon about 2:11 a.m. Saturday at Jiffy Stop in Lake Ozark, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

A man in his 30s is being held in Miller County Jail in Tuscumbia pending formal charges.

According to the LOPD, officers responded to Jiffy Stop, 3360 Bagnell Dam Blvd., where a fight was in progress and a male subject was waving a firearm. The altercation involved two brothers and eventually three subjects were detained.

Initial investigation indicates one brother pulled a firearm from his waist band and discharged it into the air and continued to wave the gun. A third individual retrieved the gun from the subject before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Officers observed a 9 mm casing in the parking lot.

No other details are available at this time.