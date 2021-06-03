Missouri Highway Patrol announces wake restrictions for Lake Race on June 5

Press Release

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, would like to inform boaters of an offshore boat race event. The race will take place on June 5, 2021, near Bagnell Dam on Lake of the Ozarks.

Powerboat testing will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 10 a.m. Boating traffic will be restricted to no wake and idle speed from the dam to approximately the 4-mile marker of the main channel. The no wake, idle speed restriction will be enforced approximately one hour prior to the event start time and will continue to be enforced up to one hour after the last race.

Every attempt will be made to minimize inconvenience to boaters navigating near the race, but boaters should expect congestion in the area. Troopers, as well as event volunteers, will be located around the course and will assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depth in excess of 100 feet.

Captain Schoeneberg urges boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event due to conditions caused by the heavy boat traffic and to report ALL impaired operators to Troop F at 573-751-1000 or by dialing *55 on a cellular phone.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!! Follow Troop F on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperF.