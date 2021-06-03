Contract awarded for Route 54 safety improvements

Lake Sun Leader

JEFFERSON CITY - An effort to improve safety at several intersections along U.S. Route 54 in Miller County has been given the green light by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

During their regular meeting today, the commission awarded a contract to Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., who submitted the low bid of $6,140,169.

Under the contract, safety improvements will be made along Route 54 at the following intersections between Lake Ozark and the Cole County line:

Route V

Route FF

Business 54 (Eldon)

Lakeland Road

Walnut Grove Road

Howser Road

Allen Road/Bear Lake Road

Copperhead Road

County Road 54-60, Tolwood Road

Mount Carmel Road, Jamie Lane, and Midway Road

Atchinson Road

Opie/Hunter Road

Intersections receiving updates were identified as safety risks through a road safety audit, in-depth analysis of the corridor, and a series of meetings with a local advisory group made up of local leaders.

Changes at each location could include the installation of J-turns, which eliminate the need for drivers to cross lanes of traffic at right angles, as well as new or extended turning, acceleration and deceleration lanes.

Work will require individual lane closures and some intersection closures in order for construction to be completed safely. MoDOT will alert travelers and residents of any closures ahead of time.

Motorists and area residents can find more details on this project by visiting modot.org/Miller54Intersections.

