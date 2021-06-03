Bagnell Dam and portions of The Strip to close for Lake Race

Submitted content

The city of Lake Ozark is sending out a reminder that Bagnell Dam Blvd. in Lake Ozark will be closed to thru traffic from Ballenger Road to Bagnell Dam from 12-11 p.m. Friday, June 4, for the Lake Race Street Party. Access to Lake Ozark, Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Osage Beach will be on Rt. 242.

Ballenger Road will be open for residential traffic.

Bagnell Dam Blvd. will also be closed – including over Bagnell Dam – from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for the Lake Race. Again, traffic can use Rt. 242 to access Lake Ozark, Horseshoe Bend Parkway or Osage Beach.

Parking will be available below Bagnell Dam via Valley Road and shuttles will run both days for the convenience of the public.

For more information about the Lake Race, click on https://bit.ly/3fZKjWs.