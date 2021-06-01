PSC sets hearing schedule in Ameren Missouri rate cases

Provided content

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set the formal evidentiary hearing schedule in electric and natural gas rate cases filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri. Hearings are scheduled for November 17-19, 22-23, 29-30, December 1-3, and 6-10, 2021.

These hearings will be held in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street in Jefferson City. This building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need additional accommodations to participate in these hearings, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.

On March 31, 2021, Ameren Missouri filed electric and natural gas rate cases with the Missouri Public Service Commission. In its electric rate case, Ameren Missouri is seeking to increase its electric base rate annual revenues by approximately $299 million. According to Ameren Missouri, the adjustment in base rates would mean electric rates for an average residential electric customer

(based on approximately 1,029 kilowatt-hours of usage per month) would increase by approximately $12 a month.

In its natural gas rate case, Ameren Missouri is seeking to increase its natural gas base rate annual revenues by approximately $9.4 million. According to Ameren Missouri, the adjustment in base rates would mean natural gas rates would increase for an average residential customer by approximately $4 a month.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers and approximately 135,000 natural gas customers in Missouri.