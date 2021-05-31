Homicide victim identified, third suspect located

Lake Sun newsroom

A Jefferson City resident was killed over the Memorial weekend at Lake of the Ozarks after a shooting at the popular waterfront bar Lazy Gators.

According to information provided by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in May 29 at 10:50 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Vonza Watson, 27, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. At the time, authorities arrested two suspects and were looking for a third individual but by Monday morning that person had been located.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public, if anyone at Lazy Gators has any video of the shooting, to please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.