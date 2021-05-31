Eldridge man dies in car accident

Lake Sun staff

An Eldridge man has died following an accident on Route D in Camden County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leonard Byars, 80, was driving a 1994 Ford Explorer when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The accident occurred at 11:57 a.m. May 31 just north of Jack North Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The report state he was not wearing a seat belt.