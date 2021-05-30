Homicide investigation underway following shooting at Lazy Gators, law enforcement searching for suspect

Lake Sun newsrom

The Camden County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide following a Shooting Saturday night at Lazy Gators.

According to a press release sent out my the department Sunday morning, on May 29th at 10:50 p.m. the Camden County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark, reference shots fired.

When Officers arrived, they found a 27 year old black male who had been shot. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

From witness at the scene, the Sheriffs office has two of the three suspects in custody.

With the assistance of the Major Case Squad, MSHP and the Lake Ozark Police Department, this is still a working homicide, and the names of the victim and suspects are not currently available.

Anyone with any information about this shooting at Lazy Gators are requested to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.