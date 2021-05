Lake Sun newsroom

A Columbia man drowned Friday afternoon at the 10-mile marker of Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jose Ramirez, 22, left a residence on foot intoxicated and didn’t return. He was later located deceased in the water.

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. by a Camden County Medical Examiner.

He was taken to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.