Eldon man arrested in traffic stop, drug bust

During the late evening hours on Wednesday, May 26, Miller County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 54 east of Route FF in Mount Pleasant. During the stop, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle deputies located approximately 63 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle, Charles Yelm, 55 of Eldon, was arrested and transported to the Miller County Jail. Yelm has been charged by the Miller County Prosecutor with trafficking drugs 2nd degree and is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 Bond.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sheriff Gregoire reminds those who choose to distribute narcotics in Miller County, you will be caught and prosecuted.