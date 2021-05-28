Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announces fourth Quarter Terrific Kids at Osage Beach Elementary

Submitted Content

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable.

Pictured left to right, front row: Teddy Thompson, Xavier Necessary, Carter Robertson, Polina Lakhtina, Linken Caldwell, and Fairy Patel, back row: Wade Durbin, Owen Brand, Bostan King, and Alejandra Morley along with Osage Beach Elementary Principal Samie Hill. Not pictured: Mason Peters and Sydney Taylor