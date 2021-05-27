Sedalia woman injured in Morgan County after crashing into tree

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A woman from Sedalia was injured Wednesday afternoon after crashing in Morgan County.

Shanna D. Johnson, 41, was driving her 2000 Toyota Echo on US 50 westbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Johnson suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bothwell Hospital. The vehicle sustained minor damage. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.