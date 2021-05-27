Elderly woman falls asleep behind the wheel, injured in crash

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An elderly woman from Stover was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel.

Amaryllis D. Horning, 78, was driving her 2006 Ford Taurus on Route FF southbound when she fell asleep, causing the vehicle to exit the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree and an embankment.

Horning was minorly injured and was transported to Bothwell Community Hospital. The vehicle was moderately damaged. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.