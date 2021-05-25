Scott Miller named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Scott Miller, the Marine and Power Sports instructor at Lake Career & Technical Center. Mr. Miller has worked diligently this year to develop business and industry partnerships for his students. He also led the LCTC’s role in the State SkillsUSA virtual competition platform. Additionally, Mr. Miller is always willing to lend a hand to his fellow teachers when they are in need. And that is why, this week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Scott Miller, Marine and Power Sports instructor as the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.